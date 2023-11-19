‘I am a Hindu, I believe…’: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy opens up about his faith

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, said his Hindu faith gives him freedom and is what led him to the presidential campaign. Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy kisses his three-year-old son Karthik during the Family Leader's Thanksgiving Family Forum on Friday, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo)

Opening up about his faith at 'The Family Leader' forum organised by The Daily Signal platform on Saturday, Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur, drew parallels between the teachings of Hinduism and Christianity, sharing his intention to promote shared values for the benefit of the next generation.

“May faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign...I am a Hindu. I believe there is one true God. I believe god put each of us here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that we have a duty, a moral duty to realise that purpose. Those are God's instruments that work through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us. That's the core of my faith," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy also spoke about his upbringing and said he was instilled with values surrounding family, marriage, and respect for parents.

"I grew up in a traditional household. My parents taught me family is the foundation. Respect your parents. Marriage is sacred. Abstinence before marriage is the way to go. Adultery is wrong. Marriage is between a man and a woman. Divorce is not just some preference you opt for...you get married before God and you make an oath to God and your family," he added.

Drawing parallels between Hindu and Christian faiths, the Ohio-based bio-tech entrepreneur said these are the “shared values” of God, and he will stand for those shared values.

"I went to Christian High School. What do we learn? We learnt the 10 commandments. We read the Bible. Scriptures class. God is real. There is one true God. Don't take his name in vain. Respect your parents. Don't lie. Don't steal. Don't commit adultery. What I learned at that time, is that these values are familiar to me. They don't belong to Hindus. But, they don't belong to Christians either. They belong to God actually. And I think these are the values that undergird this country," Ramaswamy said.

“Can I be a President who can promote Christianity across the country? I can't...I don't think that's what we should want a US President to do either...but will I stand for those shared values? Will I promote them in the examples that we set for the next generations? You are damn right, I will! Because that's my duty,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy also said as a president it will be his responsibility to make faith, family, hard work, patriotism, and faith “cool” again in the US.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala.

Ramaswamy's presidential campaign has gained attention, and he has risen in GOP primary polls, although he still trails behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in support.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

