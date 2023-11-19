ICC World Cup final: Ahmedabad airport to close airspace for 45 minutes, issues advisory

Ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport on Saturday night issued an advisory alerting passengers of the closure of airspace on Sunday for the air display by the Indian Air Force. According to the airport's statement, the airspace will be closed from 1:25pm to 2:10pm. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Alamy Stock Photo)

Requesting passengers travelling through the SVPI airport to allocate additional time for travel-related formalities and mandatory security protocols, the airport in its statement said: “Please allocate extra time for travel procedures and check your flight schedules due to airspace closure on 17th & 19th November, 13:25 to 14:10 hours. Your safety is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation.”

“SVPI airport is expecting heavy traffic passenger traffic for the World Cup final,” it added.

According to the spokesperson of the SVPI Airport, all security teams in the terminal and landside are kept on stand-by with dynamic resource allocation based on passenger load to ensure smooth transit through the airport, reported ANI.

Read more: 5 questions that will decide winner of IND vs AUS WC final

The airport has 15 stands readily available for night parking during the final match - out of which, six are available for business jet aircraft operations. They have also prepared an SOP for non-standard parking of aircraft in case demand for night parking exceeds the availability of stands for standard parking. The airport has also reportedly accepted requests from commercial airlines to operate additional flights to metro cities to serve the maximum number of passengers.

Akasa Air's advisory

In view of the closure of Ahmedabad airport's airspace, Akasa Air has separately issued a travel advisory for passengers informing them of possible delays in flights arriving and departing from Gujarat.

“Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays. Also, in anticipation of heavy road traffic due to fans travelling to the match venue, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your flight,” the airline wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It added, “In view of the above, if you choose not to travel due to the above, you may rebook on an alternate available Akasa flight, at no additional cost, for travel within the next 7 days, by calling our Akasa Care Centre on 91 9606 112131.”

The final showdown of cricketing giants India and Australia is slated for Sunday at 2 pm at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. This will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final in which Australia won in a lopsided contest. On Wednesday, India delivered an all-round performance in the semi-finals against New Zealand and defeated them by 70 runs, while Australia became the second finalists after they defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.