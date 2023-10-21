Morning briefing: Trudeau reacts to diplomats' removal, Irani slammed for Hunger Index claim; and all the latest news

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said by revoking diplomatic immunity to 40 diplomats, India contravened a very basic principle of diplomacy. Continuing his tirade against India on Friday, he said India violated the Vienna Convention rules and all countries in the world should be worried about the move. He also said New Delhi was making it "unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada". Dig deeper Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (AP)

The Congress party on Friday hit out at Union minister Smriti Irani over her comments dismissing the credibility of the Global Hunger Index on which India has fared poorly, accusing the BJP leader of ignorance and insensitivity. Irani, minister of women and child development in the Narendra Modi government, claimed Thursday that the annual Global Hunger Index report is prepared by calling up people and asking them if they are hungry. Dig deeper

The Latest News

First test flight for Gaganyaan mission aborted, ISRO chief says vehicle safe Dig deeper

US, UK support Canada in diplomatic dispute with India Dig deeper

India News

Cyclone Tej likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ tomorrow Dig deeper

Pay ₹30 lakh to kin of those who die cleaning sewers: Supreme Court to government Dig deeper

Global Matters

US sanctions three Chinese firms for ‘missile parts trade’ with Pakistan Dig deeper

Donald Trump fined $5,000 after post maligning court staffer found on campaign website Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli proved that he is mortal after all by making a desperate dash to reach three figures in a World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune. We often don't celebrate 95. We rue missing out on cent percent by just five. Ask any student in India. They rarely get the chance to feel good about their achievements. The hollowness of the missing two is far greater than the shine of 98 in their report card. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's action film Ganapath, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, had a low start at the ticket counters on its opening day. The film earned ₹2.50 crore in India on Friday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film released alongside Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2 but fared better than that one. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Deepika Padukone went on a dinner date with Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, in Mumbai. The two stars, who recently featured together in the multi-starrer Jawan, looked dapper during the outing in their steal-worthy fits. After attending the night out, Deepika changed into a comfy and classic denim jeans and tee look for catching a flight out of Mumbai. Dig deeper

