News / World News / Donald Trump fined $5,000 after post maligning court staffer found on campaign website

Donald Trump fined $5,000 after post maligning court staffer found on campaign website

AP |
Oct 21, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise blamed the “very large machine” of his presidential campaign for allowing his deleted social media post to remain on his website.

Former President Donald Trump was fined USD 5,000 on Friday after a disparaging social media post about a key court staffer in his New York civil fraud case was allowed to linger on his campaign website after the judge ordered it deleted.

Former US President Donald Trump (AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump (AFP)

Judge Arthur Engoron avoided holding Trump in contempt, for now, but reserved the right to do so - and possibly even put him in jail - if he continued to violate a gag order barring parties in the case from personal attacks on court staff.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Engoron said in a written ruling that he is “way beyond the warning' stage,” but decided on a nominal fine because Trump's lawyers said the website's retention of the post was inadvertent and was a “first time violation.”

READ | At Donald Trump's civil trial, scrutiny shifts to son Eric's 'lofty ideas' for valuing a property

Earlier, an incensed Engoron said the failure to delete the post from the website was a “blatant violation” of his October 3 order, which required Trump to delete the offending message.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise blamed the “very large machine” of Trump's presidential campaign for allowing his deleted social media post to remain on his website, calling it an unintentional oversight.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, wasn't in court Friday. He'd returned to the trial Tuesday and Wednesday after attending the first three days in early October, but skipped the rest of the week.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out