Morning briefing: US on military relationship with India, What the wife of Navy veteran freed by Qatar said; latest news

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, during a press briefing on Tuesday, highlighted the strong military-to-military relationship and effective communication between India and the US. Singh said, “We have a great military-to-military relationship with India, good communications. We're going to continue to monitor what's happening in the region, but I don't have more to share on any updates.” Addressing the anticipation of a high-level visit from India, she said, “I don't have any visits to read out from officials from the Indian Government. At least here at the department. I can't speak for other officials across the interagency.” In response to a query about the Pentagon's stance on the post-election scenario in Pakistan, Singh commented, “Yeah, we're certainly monitoring what's happening there, but I'd direct you to state for more specifics on that.” Dig Deeper Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh

The wife of one of the ex-Indian Navy personnel freed by Qatar said that external affairs minister S Jaishankar had promised to bring them back to India and the Narendra Modi government kept its promise. In a major diplomatic breakthrough, India secured the release of eight jailed former Navy personnel and seven of them returned home on Monday nearly three-and-half months after they were handed death sentences by a Qatari court, subsequently commuted to varying jail terms. Mansa Vashisht, wife of Captain Saurabh Vashisht, recalled the time when her husband, along with seven others, were sentenced to death by a Qatari court. “It is difficult for me to describe the time. There was a lot of uncertainty. I was staying in Doha the whole time and was allowed to meet him for a very short time," she told PTI. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

The term ‘Love Storiyaan’ is Dharma Productions' contribution to the pop-culture lexicon. If you turn back time a little, you'd recall that this Hinglish phrase caused quite a stir when it sneaked into the popular romantic song Kesariya from Dharma's 2022 blockbuster fantasy movie Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The internet couldn't wrap its head around how seasoned lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya could corrupt the otherwise Hindi song with this English twang. The term ‘love storiyaan’ has an inherent rebellion attached to it. And anything that rebels against the norm is bound to make people uncomfortable, from merely a Hindi tweak to an English word or merely a back hair-flip dodge in the romantic song Tum Kya Mile from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

When did you last see an Indian slip cordon without any big names? It's been forever, perhaps, but the question must have struck ardent cricket fans when a picture from India's nets session in Rajkot on Tuesday made rounds on social media. Besides, hinting at a change of guards, the slip cordon indicated that India will have at least two debutants in the third Test match against England, which begins on Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. In the buildup to the Rajkot game, media reports hinted that Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan are all set to make their international debut for India. In Jurel's case, his superior batting quality could get him the nod ahead of incumbent wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who has failed to notch up even a half-century in seven successive Tests. Dig Deeper