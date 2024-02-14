Indonesia election: Over 200 million to vote in world's biggest single-day polling

Voting commenced in Indonesia on Wednesday, with over 200 million voters participating to select a new president amidst concerns over living expenses and human rights. Indonesia is poised to transition into a new political era following President Joko Widodo's completion of his maximum presidential term. In this significant event, Indonesians will not only choose a new president and vice president but also elect parliamentary and local representatives in what is the world's largest single-day election. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto votes at a polling station during the general election in Indonesia.(REUTERS)

Over 204 million out of Indonesia's 270 million population are registered to vote, and although voting isn't mandatory, election day is a public holiday, ensuring a typically high turnout. According to Indonesia's general election commission, the voter turnout in the previous election in 2019 stood at 81 per cent.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In the current year, 49.91 percent of registered voters are male, while 50.09 percent are female. Voting is prohibited for members of the Indonesian police and the military. Presidential candidates must secure 50 percent of the total vote and a minimum of 20 percent of votes in each province to win.

There exist 18 national political parties across Indonesia, competing for 575 parliamentary seats. With incumbent President Joko Widodo, commonly referred to as 'Jokowi', having served the maximum two terms, the upcoming election signifies the first change in leadership in a decade. Three presidential and vice-presidential pairings are contending for the top positions, featuring a former military general, a former academic, and a self-proclaimed “man of the people.”

Overseeing the process at polling stations will be approximately seven million election officials and independent workers. A preliminary outcome from the elections commission is expected to be declared on the evening of February 14th, but the official result might require up to 35 days, especially if the margin of votes is narrow.

(With agencies' inputs)