Mortal remains of Ayodhya's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das brought to ashram

The mortal remains of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya Ram temple were brought to his ashram Satya Dham Gopal Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das passes away, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI)

His last rites will be performed at the Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on February 13.

Acharya Satyendra Das passed away on Wednesday morning at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

He was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi stated that his demise is "extremely sad" and an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post reads.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das.

"Ayodhya Dham's Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das has passed away. We are saddened. We pray to God to give him peace and give his followers the strength to bear this pain. All his life was spent at the feet of Ram Lalla. He was a pious soul..." Pathak told ANI.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader and the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Born and raised in a family of priests, Acharya Satyendra Das was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals. He has spent decades serving as a priest at temple in Ayodhya, earning the respect and admiration of devotees and fellow spiritual leaders alike.