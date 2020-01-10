e-paper
'Most expensive': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi's pre-Budget meeting

‘Most expensive’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi’s pre-Budget meeting

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Centre’s economic policies in the past, saying the Modi government’s ‘anti-people policies have created catastrophic unemployment’.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:18 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the economists and experts in a meeting, at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the economists and experts in a meeting, at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (PTI)
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said Prime Minister Modi’s consultation with economists was reserved for ‘crony capitalist friends and the super rich’. He also called the PM’s Thursday meeting as his “most expensive” budget consultation ever.

“Modi’s “most extensive” budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Friday morning.

 

The prime minister held a two-hour long meeting with economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agricultural experts at the Niti Aayog on Thursday in which he called for focussed efforts to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion by 2024.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Centre’s economic policies, saying the Modi government’s ‘anti-people policies have created catastrophic unemployment’. His comment was in connection with the Bharat Bandh called earlier this week by several central trade unions.

 

Prime Minister Modi has held as many as 12 brainstorming meetings with different stakeholders over various issues affecting the Indian economy and also to thrash out appropriate policy interventions before the upcoming Budget.

Thursday’s meeting, attended by 38 delegates including economists Shankar Acharya, venture capitalists Pradip Shah, industrialist Deep Kalra and subject expert Shiv Sarin, was held as part of a pre-budget exercise.

The PM also reiterated that the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong and it had the capacity to bounce back from the current slowdown.

