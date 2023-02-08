‘Most famous actor’: Congress MP sets PM Modi side by side with Jaya Bachchan

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh jeered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he delivered his reply on the debate regarding President's address. He shared screengrabs of Sansad TV on Twitter mentioning a timestamp of 5:15 pm when Rajya Sabha MP and former Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan was speaking at the same time when PM Modi was giving his speech, and jeeringly called him “India's most famous actor”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At 5:15pm today. One of India's most famous actress on the right speaking in Rajya Sabha. India's most famous actor on the left speaking in the Lok Sabha,” Ramesh said.

Also read: Congress' Jairam Ramesh on '2 realities for opposition platform against BJP'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate tweet, the Congress MP raised a set of three questions to PM Modi as a part of Congress' series – Hum Adanike Hain Kaun – in relation with his connection to multi-millionaire Gautam Adani. The question series was launched as the grand old party stepped up its attack on the BJP-led central government over Adani-Hindenburg row. "The eloquent silence of the PM on the Adani MahaMegaScam has forced us to start a series, HAHK-Hum Adanike Hain Kaun. We will be posing 3 questions to the PM daily beginning today," Ramesh said in tweet earlier.

Earlier in the day, he also made a remark against expunging Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Modi's link with Adani and said that the “democracy was cremated in the Lok Sabha".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON