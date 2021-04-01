Most of India to experience heatwaves in April-June: What IMD said

As parts of the country experience a heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that maximum temperatures in most parts of India will be above normal between April and June. Here is all you need to know about the warning:

• Scientists said the heatwave was being recorded in a very large area covering east, central, and northwest India in March.

• This has happened quite early this year.

• Over the past 10 years, heatwaves have occurred in April

• They used to start mainly in May before that.

• But this time, very high temperatures have been recorded in March also, mainly because of lack of rainfall, very dry air that gets heated quickly and leads to clear skies and direct sunshine.

• The condition is expected to abate in two to three days due to strong westerly winds.

• Wednesday was a relatively pleasant day in Delhi, with a maximum temperature of 37.9°C, 6 degrees above normal.

• But on Monday, the maximum temperature in the Capital touched 40.1°C, the highest in 76 years.

• IMD said that above normal maximum or day temperatures (0.37° to 0.62°C above normal) are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest, and few subdivisions of east-central India from April to June.

• On Wednesday, heatwave conditions were recorded in most parts of northwest and central India with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.

• Maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4°C in most parts of northwest and central India during the next few days.