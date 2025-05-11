Menu Explore
Mother's lover kills boy, 10, in Assam's Guwahati; Body stuffed in a suitcase

PTI |
May 11, 2025 08:29 PM IST

During interrogation, the mother's lover confessed and led police to the location of the suitcase.

A 10-year-old boy was murdered, his body stuffed into a suitcase and thrown in a bush by his mother’s lover in Guwahati, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the accused and also detained the kid's mother.(Representative Image)
The police have arrested the accused and also detained the kid's mother.(Representative Image)

Deputy Commissioner (East) of Guwahati Police Mrinal Deka told PTI that the mother of the child filed a missing complaint on Saturday, stating that her kid had not returned home from tuition.

"We initiated an investigation and found a suitcase in a bush near Basistha temple. The boy was killed, stuffed inside the luggage, and thereafter thrown there," he added.

Deka said during interrogation, the mother's lover confessed and led police to the location of the suitcase.

"We have arrested the man. Police have also detained the mother and interrogated her for the possible role in the murder," he added.

The DCP said a forensic team and CID sleuths visited the site and collected evidence.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Monday. Further investigation is underway," he added.

