Move over Delhi, Mumbai; Gurugram, Dehradun, Kolkata emerge as new Covid-19 hotspots

The second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has started gripping smaller districts of the country which so far remained unaffected by the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala are the major contributors to the Covid-19 caseload of the country, but now the many other areas are emerging as hotspots in respect to cases per million population.

Around 129 districts reported more than 5,000 new infections in the last week, as per howindialives.com a database and search engine for public data. Gurugram in Haryana was at the top with maximum new cases per capita (11,695 new cases per million population). Kolkata at number six (9,494), Dehradun at number nine (8,632) and Srinagar ranked 11 (8,355). Chandigarh with 6,320 cases, Kamrup Metropolitan that includes Guwahati in Assam with 6,380 cases were also in the top 20, reported Mint citing the database.

The contagion is spreading at a rapid pace as now 184 districts have more cases per million population than the national average in contrast to 156 districts a week before. While 70 of these districts are part of the worst-hit states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, hike in some other districts have added their states to the list, like Uttarakhand, where 12 of 13 districts are logging per capita cases above the national average. Uttarakhand hosted the large-scale Maha Kumbh festival, where all Covid-19 protocols went for a toss. Himachal Pradesh, where 10 of 12 districts have more per capita numbers above the average is also new to the list.

The country on Thursday reported nearly 3,980 new fatalities due to Covid-19. Jharkhand remained the states recording the highest rise in Covid-19 deaths for the second straight week, as per the database, reported Mint. The state reported a rise of almost 4.3 times. State capital Ranchi made up for a third of the deaths reported this week. Lohardaga and Garhwa logged a four- and three-fold rise, respectively, in deaths last week.

The country reported more than 412,000 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to over 3.56 million, according to the health ministry's data.