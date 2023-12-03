LiveArya Vaishnavi
MP 2023 Live: Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni updates
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Live Updates for Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), and Seoni assembly constituencies.
Counting is underway for Balaghat area constituencies
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Baihar (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Lanji
|Counting to begin
|Paraswada
|Counting to begin
|Balaghat
|Counting to begin
|Waraseoni
|Counting to begin
|Katangi
|Counting to begin
|Barghat (ST)
|Counting to begin
|Seoni
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Balaghat area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Baihar (ST)
|Sanjay Uikey
|INC
|Lanji
|Hina Likhiram Kawre
|INC
|Paraswada
|Ramkishor Nano Kawre
|BJP
|Balaghat
|Gaurishanker Chaturbhuj Bisen
|BJP
|Waraseoni
|Pradeep Amratlal Jaiswal
|Independent
|Katangi
|Tamlal Raghuji Sahare
|INC
|Barghat (ST)
|Arjun Singh
|INC
|Seoni
|Dinesh Rai Munmun
|BJP
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 11:58 PM
MP Poll Results 2023: Counting for Balaghat area constituencies to begin at 8 am