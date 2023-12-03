MP 2023 Live: Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), and Seoni assembly constituencies.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections(PTI)