News / India News / MP 2023 Live: Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni updates
Live

MP 2023 Live: Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni updates

Dec 03, 2023 06:37 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Live Updates for Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), Seoni assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Balaghat Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Baihar (ST), Lanji, Paraswada, Balaghat, Waraseoni, Katangi, Barghat (ST), and Seoni assembly constituencies.

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections(PTI)

Counting is underway for Balaghat area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
Baihar (ST)Counting to begin
LanjiCounting to begin
ParaswadaCounting to begin
BalaghatCounting to begin
WaraseoniCounting to begin
KatangiCounting to begin
Barghat (ST)Counting to begin
SeoniCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Balaghat area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
Baihar (ST)Sanjay UikeyINC
LanjiHina Likhiram KawreINC
ParaswadaRamkishor Nano KawreBJP
BalaghatGaurishanker Chaturbhuj BisenBJP
WaraseoniPradeep Amratlal JaiswalIndependent
KatangiTamlal Raghuji SahareINC
Barghat (ST)Arjun SinghINC
SeoniDinesh Rai MunmunBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 01, 2023 11:58 PM IST

    MP Poll Results 2023: Counting for Balaghat area constituencies to begin at 8 am

© 2023 HindustanTimes
