MP astrologer who predicted his death in 2005, dies 14 yrs later

The 88-year-old Kunjilal Malviya’s prediction of his death on October 20, 2005, had turned into a media frenzy with several news channels reaching his village.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2019 10:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Betul (Madhya Pradesh)
Self-styled fortuneteller Kunjilal Malviya, who had predicted his own death in 2005 and later sought a share in profit earned by Aamir Khan’s “Peepli Live” claiming that a character in the 2010 film was similar to his life story, died here on Saturday, 14 years later.

Malviya died on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and was cremated early Saturday morning in Sehra, his nephew Premnarayan said on Sunday.

The 88-year-old’s prediction of his death on October 20, 2005, had turned into a media frenzy with several news channels reaching Sehra village, about 25 kilometres from Betul, to cover the ‘event’.

In 2010, Malviya reportedly demanded a share of the earnings of “Peepli Live”, produced by Aamir Khan, claiming it was based on this incident.

He used to predict the future using dice.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 10:54 IST

Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘severe’ day after Diwali
ISIS leader Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture: Report
BJP, Sena in tug-of-war to get support of more MLAs in Maharashtra
How Sharad Pawar managed to woo back Marathas
US congresswoman resigns over accusation of affair with staffer
‘He took secrets to his grave’: Australia’s serial backpacker killer dies
Over 40 skulls, dozens of bones, fetus found in drug cartel den in Mexico
‘You are my family’: PM Modi during Diwali with jawans in J&K’S Rajouri
