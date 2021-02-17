MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51
The death toll in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has gone up to 51 with the recovery of four more bodies on Wednesday, officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also left from Bhopal to visit the accident spot in Sidhi.
On Tuesday, bodies of 47 people, including 20 women and two children, were recovered after the packed private bus skidded off the road and plunged into a water-filled canal in Sidhi.
The rescue operations, which were halted late Tuesday night, resumed on Wednesday morning.
Four more bodies, including of a woman and six-month- old girl, were recovered on Wednesday, taking the toll to 51, Sidhi Collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said.
Three bodies were swept away and found in a part of the canal in adjoining Rewa district, while one was found about six km from the accident spot, said Ashok Pandey, in- charge of Rampur Naikin police station, under whose jurisdiction the accident spot is located.
The bus driver, who had fled from the accident site, has been detained, Sidhi's Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumawat said, but did not divulge any further information.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday left from the state capital to visit the accident spot in Sidhi and meet families of the victims.
"It is a very tragic incident. I wanted to reach the spot and meet the bereaved families on Tuesday, but it could have affected the rescue operation," Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal before leaving for Sidhi.
The chief minister said he would meet family members of the deceased and console them.
The accident took place on Tuesday morning near Patna village, around 80 km from the Sidhi district headquarters, when the bus heading from Sidhi to Satna fell into the canal, which is part of the Bansagar dam project.
Nearly 600 personnel, including from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities, from five districts are engaged in the rescue operation since Tuesday morning, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the 'horrific' bus accident and approved an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a separate ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Chouhan on Tuesday said he ordered to stop the water outflow from the Bansagar dam so that water level in the canal could go down and help in the rescue operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani MeToo case: Priya Ramani acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Sweden to host 42-hour digital hackathon to tackle traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist from Belgium, UK plan to eliminate farmer leader: Intelligence Bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital transactions helped reduce corruption: PM Modi at Nasscom event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspicious object found on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir, destroyed
- The suspected material packed in a fruit packing box was later destroyed through a controlled explosion, said a senior police official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi reaches Puducherry as political crisis brews in union territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India pushing ahead with key Kaladan transit project in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to unveil ethanol production incentive policy soon to woo big investors
- Bihar currently produces only 65-75 kilo litres of ethanol per day which are supplied to various oil companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India not short of ideas, needs mentors': PM Modi on developing tier 2 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingaraj temple priests cite threat to Shivratri as Odisha temple war escalates
- Political analysts said the sparring between the BJD and the BJP over the NMA draft bylaws showed religion was going to be an important issue in the forthcoming polls in Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of the minister and his daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox