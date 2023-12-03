MP 2023 Live: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly constituencies.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Chandla Counting to begin Rajnagar Counting to begin Pawai Counting to begin Gunnaor Counting to begin Panna Counting to begin Vijayraghavgarh Counting to begin Mudwara Counting to begin Bahoriband Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khajuraho constituencies:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Chandla Rajesh Kumar Prajapati BJP Rajnagar Vikram Singh (NATI RAJA) INC Pawai Prahlad Lodhi BJP Gunnaor Shivdayal Bagri INC Panna Brijendra Pratap Singh INC Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Satyendra Pathak BJP Mudwara Sandip Shree Prasad Jaiswal BJP Bahoriband Pranay Prabhat Pandey BJP

