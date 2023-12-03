Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP 2023 Live: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly updates
MP 2023 Live: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly updates

BySreelakshmi B
Dec 03, 2023 04:04 AM IST

  • MP Election Results: Latest vote counting updates for Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly constituencies.

Polling officials standing beside an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Savali village, in Bikaner.(ANI )

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
ChandlaCounting to begin
RajnagarCounting to begin
PawaiCounting to begin
GunnaorCounting to begin
PannaCounting to begin
VijayraghavgarhCounting to begin
MudwaraCounting to begin
BahoribandCounting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khajuraho constituencies:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
ChandlaRajesh Kumar PrajapatiBJP
RajnagarVikram Singh (NATI RAJA)INC
PawaiPrahlad LodhiBJP
GunnaorShivdayal BagriINC
PannaBrijendra Pratap SinghINC
VijayraghavgarhSanjay Satyendra PathakBJP
MudwaraSandip Shree Prasad JaiswalBJP
BahoribandPranay Prabhat PandeyBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.





  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 12:44 PM

    Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for Khajuraho constituency consisting of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, and Bahoriband seats will begin at 8 am.

