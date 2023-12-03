MP 2023 Live: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly updates
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Chandla
|Counting to begin
|Rajnagar
|Counting to begin
|Pawai
|Counting to begin
|Gunnaor
|Counting to begin
|Panna
|Counting to begin
|Vijayraghavgarh
|Counting to begin
|Mudwara
|Counting to begin
|Bahoriband
|Counting to begin
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Khajuraho constituencies:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Chandla
|Rajesh Kumar Prajapati
|BJP
|Rajnagar
|Vikram Singh (NATI RAJA)
|INC
|Pawai
|Prahlad Lodhi
|BJP
|Gunnaor
|Shivdayal Bagri
|INC
|Panna
|Brijendra Pratap Singh
|INC
|Vijayraghavgarh
|Sanjay Satyendra Pathak
|BJP
|Mudwara
|Sandip Shree Prasad Jaiswal
|BJP
|Bahoriband
|Pranay Prabhat Pandey
|BJP
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 12:44 PM
Madhya Pradesh poll results: Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for Khajuraho constituency consisting of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Murwara, and Bahoriband seats will begin at 8 am.