MP 2023 Live: Chandla, Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor, Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023. Khajuraho Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chandla (SC), Rajnagar, Pawai, Gunnaor (SC), Panna, Vijayraghavgarh, Mudwara, Bahoriband assembly constituencies.

Polling officials standing beside an electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Savali village, in Bikaner.(ANI )