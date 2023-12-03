Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh seats
Live

MP Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh seats

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 04:45 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: Latest updates for Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa and Gurh assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa and Gurh assembly constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
SirmourCounting to begin
SemariyaCounting to begin
TeontharCounting to begin
MauganjCounting to begin
DeotalabCounting to begin
Mangawan (SC)Counting to begin
RewaCounting to begin
GurhCounting to begin

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
SirmourDivyaraj SinghBJP
SemariyaK.P. TripathiBJP
TeontharShyam lal dwivediBJP
MauganjPradeep PatelBJP
DeotalabGirish GautamBJP
Mangawan (SC)Panchu Lal PrajapatiBJP
RewaRajendra ShuklaBJP
GurhNagendra SinghBJP

Click here for LIVE updates on Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 01:02 AM

    Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting to start at 8 am

