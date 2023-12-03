MP Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan, Rewa and Gurh seats

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Voters queue up to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.(ANI)

Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa and Gurh assembly constituencies.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Sirmour Counting to begin Semariya Counting to begin Teonthar Counting to begin Mauganj Counting to begin Deotalab Counting to begin Mangawan (SC) Counting to begin Rewa Counting to begin Gurh Counting to begin

2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party Sirmour Divyaraj Singh BJP Semariya K.P. Tripathi BJP Teonthar Shyam lal dwivedi BJP Mauganj Pradeep Patel BJP Deotalab Girish Gautam BJP Mangawan (SC) Panchu Lal Prajapati BJP Rewa Rajendra Shukla BJP Gurh Nagendra Singh BJP

