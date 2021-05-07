MP extends suspension of passenger bus services to neighbouring states

Madhya Pradesh on Friday extended the suspension of passenger bus services to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan until May 15 due to the rise in Covid 19 cases.

“As the chief minister extended Janta [people’s] curfew in MP [Madhya Pradesh] till May 15 so we have also extended the [suspension of] passenger bus services,” said additional commissioner (transport) Arvind Saxena.

The bus services to Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were suspended in March and those to Uttar Pradesh in April after a surge in cases due to Mahakumbh in Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

The transportation of essential goods will remain unaffected even as borders with the neighbouring states have been sealed. “After the panchayat election, the cases of Covid 19 in the villages of Uttar Pradesh have been increased and people are coming to Madhya Pradesh for treatment. They are becoming super-spreaders in the villages of Madhya Pradesh. We have sealed the borders and deployed a police force to check the entry of people from Uttar Pradesh,” said Rakesh Singh, police superintendent, Rewa.

