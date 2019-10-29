e-paper
MP farmer commits suicide over delay in damaged crop compensation

The local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mahendra Rai said Gwal killed himself because he didn't get the compensation towards his damaged crop on time.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 02:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sagar/Bhopal
A 42-year-old farmer, who allegedly drank poison on Sunday evening in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district after his crops were damaged, died on Monday. (Representative Image)
A 42-year-old farmer, who allegedly drank poison on Sunday evening in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after his crops were damaged, died on Monday. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 42-year-old farmer, who allegedly drank poison on Sunday evening in Bina town of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district after his crops were damaged, died on Monday, said police.

Sagar’s superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said Kamal Chand Gwal was upset due to soybean crop loss.

The local Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mahendra Rai said Gwal killed himself because he didn’t get the compensation towards his damaged crop on time.

“Gwal had applied to the district administration for compensation against damage to his crop caused by excessive rainfall this year but a delay in compensation compelled him to take the extreme step,” Rai said.

Rai and local residents staged a protest in Bina and demanded an ex gratia for Gwal’s family as they placed the farmer’s body on a square.

They called off the protest after the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) KL Meena assured the farmer’s family that the administration would help them.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 02:47 IST

