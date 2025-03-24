Menu Explore
MP govt developing two wildlife sanctuaries in Omkareshwar and Sheopur: CM Yadav

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 10:30 PM IST

CM Mohan Yadav said the sanctuary in Omkareshwar is being developed in an area of 614 square kilometres.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state government is developing two wildlife sanctuaries in a bid to fulfil the commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav.(X/MohanYadav)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav.(X/MohanYadav)

Yadav said the 26th wildlife sanctuary of the state is being developed in an area of 614 square kilometres in Omkareshwar, which will be developed in the future as a tiger reserve, while another sanctuary will be developed at Jahangarh in Sheopur district.

He also released the Vikramaditya flag and the booklet 'Bharat Ka Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat'.

He said 'Gudi Padwa' (new year) will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in the entire state on March 30 and asked minister to take part in programmes to be held in their districts on the occasion.

Under the Vikram Mahotsav, special events are going to be held in New Delhi on 12-13-14 April, in which a drama centred on Emperor Vikramaditya will also be presented, he said.

Activities are going on to give concrete shape to the investment proposals on the ground, he added. The cabinet meeting chaired by Yadav gave in-principle consent for setting up solar energy and wind energy projects to reduce the operation and maintenance of group drinking water supply schemes of Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam.

"Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam is implementing 147 group drinking water supply schemes. Out of these, 41 projects have been completed and drinking water supply has started. Out of 106 ongoing schemes, drinking water supply has partially started in 11 schemes," an official said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
