MP govt offers Rs 1 crore, house and job to kin of Deepak Singh, slain in Galwan Valley clash

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:15 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 1 crore and a house or a plot along with a government job to the next of kin of Naik Deepak Singh who was among the 20 soldiers, killed during a clash with the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley on Monday. Chouhan made the announcement while paying tribute to the soldier from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

30-year-old Deepak Singh Gaharwar, a resident of Faraida village in Rewa district about 536 kilometres north east of Bhopal, is survived by wife Rekha, a teacher in a Navoday school. His marriage took place a few months ago in November last year. His last rites is expected to be held on Friday.

His grandmother had yesterday said that in his last phone call home, Deepak had promised to visit her after the lockdown restrictions were eased further.

Deepak was the younger son of Gajraj Singh Gaharwar, a farmer by profession. He was raised by his father and his grandmother after the passing of his mother when he was still a child. Deepak’s elder brother Prakash Singh is also in the army and is posted on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, as per family members.

Deepak’s grandmother Phoolmati said, “He talked to me about a fortnight back. He told me ‘Dadi tum pareshaan mat hona. Main lockdown khatm hote hi aaunga (Don’t worry. I will come home after lockdown restrictions are lifted)’. I didn’t know he would never come.”

Deepak’s cousin Sachin Singh described him as the most adorable person in the village who respected everyone in the village and was loved by all.

Among the 20 soldiers killed on Monday, five are from Bihar, four from Punjab, two each from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.