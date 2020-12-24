MP govt to take action against those who marry tribal women to acquire land

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:09 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government will take action against those who marry tribal women to acquire land in scheduled areas, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

In a meeting of MP Scheduled Tribes Advisory Council on Wednesday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the authorities to make rules in this regard and take tough action those who are marrying tribal girls only to acquire land in scheduled areas.

The decision was taken after a section of BJP leaders in MP requested the chief minister to include the rules regarding rights of a person, who marry tribal girls just for acquiring land and using benefits of scheduled tribes, under the newly proposed MP Freedom of Religion Act.

BJP tribal MLA Ram Dangore said this decision will save many tribal women, who are being cheated by people on the pretext of marriage.

In the meeting, the CM also directed to ensure that there are no new cases of encroachment of land in the name of tribal marriages and forest rights should be given to those who occupied pattas before December 2006.

He also said required action will be taken for welfare of tribals after studying the implementation of Panchayats (Extension to Schedules Areas) Act (PESA) in other states including Himachal Pradesh.

“An initiative was taken to amend the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Money Lenders Regulations-1972 to protect the tribal people from harassment of moneylenders. Now, moneylenders have to take licences for giving loans to tribals and the loans given against the rules will be waived off under the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Loan Waiver Bill-2020,” said the CM.

However, the opposition said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in a state of confusion and taking absurd decisions. MP Congress Committee spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in haste to prove himself to top leaders of his party and that’s why he is taking absurd decisions. It is merely a state of confusion for him.”