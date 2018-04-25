MP govt wants PM Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Chouhan’s photos on house tiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s photographs should be displayed on tiles in houses built in Madhya Pradesh with help from a federal scheme, says a state government order.

The state’s Urban Administration and Development Department said on April 4 that each house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will have two such ceramic tiles--one on the kitchen wall and another at the entrance.

It ordered the commissioners of municipal corporations and chief municipal officers of municipalities to ensure that two such tiles of 450X600 mm size each be installed in PMAY houses.

The tiles will display the slogan ‘Sabka Sapna, Ghar Ho Apana’ (Everyone’s Dream House) in Hindi at the top. The middle portion will say ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban’ in English as well as Hindi along with the scheme’s logo.

Modi’s photo will be on the left of the logo and Chouhan’s on the right. Next to the slogan on the top, the MP government’s logo and a small picture of Deendayal Upadhyay, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideologue and Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, ideologue will be printed.

The order was issued following directives given by chief minister Chouhan on January 2. The opposition Congress party termed the order as “completely wrong”.

“This is a government-run scheme meant for the poor and it should not be politicised. The ruling party is setting a wrong precedent by putting up the ceramic tiles with the pictures of Modi ji and Shivraj ji,” said Ajay Singh, Leader of Opposition in Assembly.

The BJP defended the order. “There was no intention of politicising any issue. This is for the first time in the country’s history that a target has been set to provide a house to every poor. There is nothing wrong if the pictures of the PM and the CM are being put up at the entrance and inside the kitchen,” said party spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.

Manju Sharma, additional commissioner of Urban Administration Department, said: “The order was issued in the first week of this month. Through these tiles, the beneficiaries and other people will be able to know under which scheme the houses have been built.”