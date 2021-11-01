Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MP home minister to Sabyasachi, Dabur: Don’t insult Hindu traditions again
india news

MP home minister to Sabyasachi, Dabur: Don’t insult Hindu traditions again

The comments came a day after Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its mangalsutra advertisement amid a backlash, saying it was “deeply saddened” that it offended a section of the society
A file photo of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bhopal. (ANI/File)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 03:58 PM IST
By Shruti Tomar

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday warned designer brand Sabyasachi and consumer goods company Dabur against repeating the mistake of “insulting Hindu religious traditions” or else “direct action” will be taken without warning.

The comments came a day after Sabyasachi on Sunday withdrew its mangalsutra advertisement amid a backlash, saying it was “deeply saddened” that it offended a section of the society. The designer brand faced flak on social media as well as from a section of politicians over the advertisement portraying a woman posing in an intimate position with a man.

The campaign was withdrawn hours after Mishra issued a “24-hour ultimatum” to Sabyasachi to withdraw it or else face statutory action. Mishra called the advertisement an “objectionable and obscene” portrayal of mangalsutra, which is worn by married Hindu women.

Watch: Sabyasachi receives backlash for mangalsutra ad campaign

Mishra told journalists on Monday that after his warning, Sabyasachi withdrew the advertisement. “After the apology, I ended this matter,” said Mishra. He added they would not allow any insult to Hindu religious tradition and faith. “It was for the first time... so, whether it is Sabyasachi or Dabur, we accept that it was a mistake but we would not tolerate recurrence of such things. Next time, we would not warn them but will take direct action.”

RELATED STORIES

Dabur earlier last week apologised and withdrew an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth after Mishra criticised it for showing “objectionable content” and warned of action if it was not withdrawn.

Mishra on Monday called Hindu religion a “soft target” while accusing filmmakers and companies of continuously insulting it.

He last week backed Bajrang Dal after it vandalised the set of web series Ashram 3 in Bhopal. Mishra said filmmakers will have to take prior permission for shooting “objectionable scenes” including those that may hurt the “religious sentiments”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Witness Prabhakar Sail ready to cooperate in inquiry against Wankhede: Lawyers

Aryan Khan drugs case: Sameer Wankhede visits SC panel with his caste documents

Manmohan Singh's wife says ex-PM recovering from dengue, thanks AIIMS staff 

Rakesh Tikait reiterates threat to escalate farmer protests
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP