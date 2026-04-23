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MP land acquisition: Cabinet approves compensation up to 4 times market value

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved the higher compensation, saying it was being done to accelerate the pace of development

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 02:22 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved compensation up to four times the market value for the agricultural land that the central and state governments acquire from farmers in rural areas for critical infrastructure, saying it was being done to accelerate the pace of development

A sub-committee of state ministers had submitted a recommendation for higher compensation. (Representative photo)

“Farmers will receive higher compensation amounts for agricultural land acquired for critical infrastructure projects such as irrigation schemes, roads, bridges, railways, and dam construction. It will accelerate the pace of developmental projects and significantly improve the economic condition of farming families who give their land,” said state minister Narendra Shivaji Patel.

The Cabinet approved the higher compensation on Wednesday under the Madhya Pradesh Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015.

A sub-committee of state ministers had submitted a recommendation for higher compensation after studying policies of other states and consulting farmer organisations and industry bodies, including Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of shelter homes for attendants at medical colleges and district hospitals. “The homes will provide accommodation and meals at affordable rates. The provision will extend to medical colleges under construction. Patients from distant regions often visit these hospitals accompanied by relatives, many of whom cannot afford accommodation outside the premises and end up sleeping within the hospital campus. This strains sanitation and hygiene systems while leaving families without a comfortable place to stay,” Patel said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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