Live

MP Live 2023: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah (SC) assembly counting updates

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE counting updates for Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) assembly constituencies.

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Morena’s Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) constituencies.

Counting is underway for Morena area constituencies

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
SheopurCounting to begin
VijaypurCounting to begin
SabalgadhCounting to begin
JouraCounting to begin
SumawaliCounting to begin
MorenaCounting to begin
DimaniCounting to begin
Ambah (SC)Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Morena area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
SheopurBabu JandelINC
VijaypurSeetaramBJP
SabalgarhBaijnath KushwahINC
JouraBanavareelal SharmaINC
SumawaliAdal Singh KansanaINC
MorenaRaghuraj Singh KansanaINC
DimaniGirraj DandotiyaINC
Ambah (SC)Kamlesh JatavINC

    Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am

