MP Live 2023: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah (SC) assembly counting updates
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE counting updates for Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) assembly constituencies.
The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.
Morena’s Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) constituencies.
Counting is underway for Morena area constituencies
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Morena area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Sheopur
|Babu Jandel
|INC
|Vijaypur
|Seetaram
|BJP
|Sabalgarh
|Baijnath Kushwah
|INC
|Joura
|Banavareelal Sharma
|INC
|Sumawali
|Adal Singh Kansana
|INC
|Morena
|Raghuraj Singh Kansana
|INC
|Dimani
|Girraj Dandotiya
|INC
|Ambah (SC)
|Kamlesh Jatav
|INC
Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:52 PM
Madhya Pradesh Poll Results: Counting will begin at 8 am