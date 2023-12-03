MP Live 2023: Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah (SC) assembly counting updates

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Legislative Assembly elections were held on 17 November 2023 to elect all 230 members of the Vidhan Sabha. The state saw a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 3 December 2023.

Morena’s Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Sheopur, Vijaypur, Sabalgarh, Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, and Ambah (SC) constituencies.

Counting is underway for Morena area constituencies

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Sheopur Counting to begin Vijaypur Counting to begin Sabalgadh Counting to begin Joura Counting to begin Sumawali Counting to begin Morena Counting to begin Dimani Counting to begin Ambah (SC) Counting to begin

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Morena area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Sheopur Babu Jandel INC Vijaypur Seetaram BJP Sabalgarh Baijnath Kushwah INC Joura Banavareelal Sharma INC Sumawali Adal Singh Kansana INC Morena Raghuraj Singh Kansana INC Dimani Girraj Dandotiya INC Ambah (SC) Kamlesh Jatav INC

