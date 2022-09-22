MP man murders teen for sexually harassing him, later kills self: Police

The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy from a deserted factory site in Gwalior, a day after a 20-year-old man allegedly died by suicide leaving a note accusing the minor boy of sexually harassing and blackmailing him, officers said.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the man killed the boy on Tuesday before ending his life a day later, police said, adding that a murder case has been registered against the 20-year-old.

According to the Gwalior police, they found the man, who worked as a make-up artist, hanging in his home on Wednesday and also recovered a four-page note. In the purported suicide note, the 20-year-old alleged that he was sexually harassed by the boy, who was five years younger to him, and that he has taken his revenge, senior officers said.

“I was facing trauma but could not tell anyone because I knew nobody will believe that a boy five years younger to me was assaulting me. He asked me for expensive gifts and threatened me with dire consequences,” read the purported suicide note, seen by HT. “Due to the fear of society, I agreed to his demands and gave him electronic gadgets and an expensive bicycle. But now I cannot bear this trauma. I have taken my revenge and am now ending my life.”

After going through the note, a police team was sent to the minor’s house in the city on Wednesday, said Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, adding that they, however, found that the boy was missing since Tuesday.

Police found his bicycle at a deserted factory site in Hazira area and recovered his body lying nearby, the SP said. “The boy’s hands and legs were tied with a tape. Prima facie it seems he was hit on his head with heavy stone,” said Sanghi. “The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination and a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) has collected evidence from the spot.”

The minor boy’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at the Hazira police station late on Tuesday, another officer said.

The body seems to be two days old, suggesting he was killed on Tuesday, the day he had gone missing, said the SP. “Our prima facie investigation suggests that the 20-year-old took the boy to the factory site and killed him,” said Sanghi. “Police have found rose petals near the body. It seems the 20-year-old left those near the boy’s body before leaving the place.”

“The police’s cyber cell is also trying to retrieve messages and calls between the two to verify the allegations of assault and harassment,” another police officer said, adding that further probe in the case was on.

