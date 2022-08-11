MP man strips, thrashes his live-in partner who broke up with him; arrested

BHOPAL: A 28-year-old woman was stripped and mercilessly thrashed by six people including her live-in partner she broke up with in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The woman was in a relationship with the main accused for the past eight months but broke up with him on Wednesday. “The woman said Mukesh used to harass her so she returned to her husband’s house. Her husband accepted her but Mukesh came and created a ruckus. He stripped her and thrashed her with the cane. Police are trying to arrest the other accused,” Jhabua superintendent of police (SP) Arvind Tiwari said.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Mukesh and others were seen stripping the woman and beating her on the road with the cane. The villagers eventually intervened for the woman.

After the video went viral on social media, the police took cognizance in the matter and registered an FIR against five people under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police officer said.

Tiwari said three accused including the prime accused, Mukesh Katara were arrested on Thursday.