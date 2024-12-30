MP: Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP govt's role in Dalit youth's death in police custody in Dewas

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday condemned the death of a 35-year-old Dalit man in police custody in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, alleging that it was “not possible” without the “support” of the state government. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the police have got a “free hand to oppress the weaker sections like Dalits, Adivasis and the deprived” as it is the “basic mantra of BJP's rule”.(PTI)

“On one hand, a Dalit youth was killed in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, tribal women were tied to trees and beaten in Balasore, Odisha,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“Both these incidents are sad, shameful and highly condemnable. Due to the Manuvadi thinking of the BJP, such incidents are happening one after another in the states ruled by them - this is not possible without the support of the government,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi stressed that the Congress will not tolerate such “shameful and highly condemnable” incidents. He also said that his party would continue to fight for the “Bahujan” rights and ensure “justice”.

“Such barbarism against the Bahujans of the country will not be tolerated at any cost. We are with them, we will fight with full force for their constitutional rights and to get them justice,” Gandhi added.

“The case of the death of a Dalit youth in police custody in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh is extremely serious. The family alleges that the youth died due to police brutality. Earlier, there was news of atrocities on Dalit families and the death of a Dalit youth in police custody from Parbhani, Maharashtra,” said Priyanka in a post on X.

Dalit man death

The deceased, Mukesh Longre, died on December 28 while recording his statement against a complaint by a woman, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said.

“While inspector Ashish Rajput was reading his statement, Longre made a noose around his neck with a gamcha (towel), tied it to a window grill in the lock-up and began yanking his neck. Police stopped him and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” the SP added.

The man's family had alleged that the police officials demanded a bribe to lessen the severity of action against him. They also accused the police of “murder”.

The state Congress held a protest outside Satwas police station on Sunday. “Jungle raj is prevailing in MP. A Dalit man was murdered inside a police station. CM Mohan Yadav must take full responsibility for this incident,” said the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari.