Madhya Pradesh: Dalit woman, teen son thrashed by railway police in Katni | Video goes viral

A video of a Dalit woman and her son getting brutally thrashed inside a government railway police station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media. Dalit woman, teen son brutally thrashed by railway police in MP's Katni(@JituPatwari (X))

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Santosh Deharia said, “A video has gone viral on various social media groups where prima facie it seems to be a case of GRP Katni in which a woman and a minor are seen being assaulted”. He said the police have not received any complaint so far and an investigation will be carried out based on facts if the concerned person registers a complaint.

GRP Katni station in-charge has been removed and an investigation has also been ordered into the matter, SP (Superintendent of Police) GRP posted on social media platform X.

“Upon noticing the incident, the fact that came to light is the video shown is of October 2023. The people seen in the said video are relatives of a criminal Deepak Vanskar. 19 cases are registered against Deepak Vanskar in GRP police station Katni. Deepak Vanskar has been under surveillance since 2017. Last year, a reward of ₹10000 was announced after he absconded in connection with a theft case. In April this year, orders were given to expel him from Katni district” the post read.

The Madhya Pradesh Police posted on X, “A video of misbehaviour in GRP station Katni has come to light through social media. The video is from October 2023. Upon noticing the incident, the station in-charge has been transferred to GRP Police Line Jabalpur. The Police Headquarters has ordered a DIG level officer to go to Katni and investigate the incident."

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said “The big and small representatives of the police, who are above the law/constitution, have again done this to a Dalit family."

“Dalit oppression has become the biggest weapon! @BJP4MP The government is also leaving no stone unturned in oppressing the backward/tribals! This game of political malice must stop.” the post read.

(With inputs from ANI)