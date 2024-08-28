3rd Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior spurs 13,000 crore in investments

The third edition of the Regional Industry Conclave was successfully held today at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior. The event, which aimed to promote balanced and equitable development across Madhya Pradesh through industrial growth, saw participation from over 4,000 attendees, including 15 international delegates from countries such as Canada, the Netherlands, Togo, Zambia, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlined the state government's vision for fostering investment, innovation, and sustainable development.

Investors from more than 15 Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat, also took part in the conclave. More than 150 distinguished guests from key sectors such as tourism, IT, footwear, agriculture, and food processing expressed keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

The conclave was marked by presentations from five key government departments—Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Mineral Resources, Tourism, and Science and Technology—highlighting the state's growth prospects and investment opportunities.

Delivering the opening remarks, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, emphasised the state's industrial growth under the leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister.

He noted that the "Invest MP Summit roadshows are expected to generate over 48,300 jobs and attract investments exceeding ₹17,000 crore."

Other notable speakers included Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Tourism & Culture Department, who discussed investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector, and Dr. Navneet Kothari, Secretary of the MSME Department, who highlighted the state's growing MSME landscape.

Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Mineral Resources Department, and Sanjay Dubey, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology, also presented on the state’s vast mineral resources and the burgeoning IT sector, respectively.

Prominent industrialists such as Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Vivek Taneja from Reliance Bio Energy, and Puneet Dawar, Managing Director of Tropilite Food, shared their experiences and announced future projects in the state.

Adani Group, for instance, plans to invest ₹3,500 crore in Shivpuri and Guna, generating 3,500 jobs. Reliance Bio Energy is set to focus on renewable energy projects, creating 2,000 jobs in rural areas, while Tropilite Food aims to expand its workforce, with a focus on increasing female employment.

State and central leaders, including Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap, MP MSME Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh, and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressed the conclave, highlighting Madhya Pradesh's pivotal role in India's economic growth.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav outlined the state government's vision for fostering investment, innovation, and sustainable development. He also announced the opening of a police station at Sitapur Industrial Area and a fire station at Barmore Industrial Area, along with the development of four new industrial parks in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, and Morena.

The conclave featured six sectoral sessions, three round table discussions, and over 400 buyer-seller meetings. The event attracted investments worth ₹8,000 crore from large industries, with the potential to create 35,000 jobs. Additionally, 2,500+ MSMEs expressed interest in investing ₹5,000 crore.