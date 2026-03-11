Shiv Sena MP seeks ban on social media for kids, Centre hints no such plans

Shiv Sena lawmaker Milind Deora on Tuesday urged the Centre in Parliament to consider a ban on social media for children, citing global developments where several countries have moved to impose such restrictions. However, government officials indicated that the Union government is not currently planning to introduce a new law to enforce age-based limits on social media use. Shiv Sena lawmaker Milind Deora was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Deora called for stronger safeguards to protect children from the harmful effects of excessive digital exposure.

“We must integrate digital literacy and mental health education in schools. Parents, most importantly, must delay access for children, must monitor usage and we must communicate openly with our children… As a parent of a young child, I urge the House, the government - let us act swiftly and decisively to safeguard the future of our youth,” he said.

Despite the demand, officials in the ministry of electronics and information technology indicated that the Centre is not in favour of a blanket ban on social media for children.

“No such decision within the [IT] ministry that there will be a complete ban. We are taking cognisance of things that are happening around the world,” an IT ministry official said.

The official added that no consultations have yet taken place with social media intermediaries such as Meta, Google or X regarding age-based restrictions, although internal discussions have been held within the ministry.

The government is also unlikely to introduce a new legislation to enforce such limits. According to officials, any potential regulatory changes would be made through existing rules governing social media platforms.

“[There will be] no new law for social media age-based restrictions. Social media platforms are controlled through social media intermediary rules. So if there will be any change, it will be through intermediary rules only. There cannot be a separate Act for this,” the official said.

Currently, social media platforms in India are regulated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandate strict due diligence by intermediaries, including content moderation and compliance with government directives.

India’s data privacy framework already contains provisions related to children’s use of digital platforms. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, social media platforms must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing personal data of users under the age of 18.

This requirement indirectly limits the use of such platforms by minors, as companies cannot collect, profile or target advertisements to children’s data without parental permission.

The debate over restricting children’s access to social media, has intensified as several states in India have begun considering similar measures.

In his annual Budget speech on Friday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state plans to impose a ban on social media use for children below the age of 16 “with the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children”.

Andhra Pradesh has also announced its intention to ban social media for children under 13 within the next 90 days. The Goa government, meanwhile, is studying the possibility of restrictions for users below the age of 16.

However, officials at the Centre remain uncertain about how state-level restrictions would be implemented in practice.

“We are confused how they will do it. Because if you’re in Andhra, and suddenly you get out of Andhra, then can you have the account?” the official said.

The issue has also found resonance in Parliament through legislative initiatives. Last month, Telugu Desam Party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu introduced a Private Member’s Bill titled Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety).

Internationally, several countries have moved to regulate children’s access to social media platforms. At the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “join the club” as France moves ahead with plans to ban social media for children below the age of 15.

Australia has already become the first country to introduce a ban on social media for users under 16, while other countries including France, Indonesia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Malaysia, Spain and the United Kingdom are either considering or preparing similar restrictions.

Another IT ministry official, when asked about the Centre’s stance on the issue, declined to comment on potential policy changes.

“If the government intends something, there would be a clear statement. Why speculate?” the official said.