MP Sudha Murthy gets hoax call from ‘telecom department’. Here is what the scammer said

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murthy recently received a hoax call claiming her mobile services would be disconnected due to misuse, in an apparent attempt to extract “sensitive information." MP Sudha Murthy speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, (ANI File)

Murthy has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for the call she received on September 5. The call reportedly came from a number that appeared as “Telecom Dept" when checked on the Truecaller app.

According to news agency ANI, the FIR was registered with the Cyber Crime police in Bengaluru on September 20 after an unknown person called Infosys chairman Narayan Murthy's wife, claiming to be a telecommunications department employee.

The FIR states that the person told Sudha Murthy that her number was not linked to the Aadhaar. He also claimed that her obscene videos had been circulated, and so the telecommunications department was stopping her mobile services.

According to the complaint, the individual was rude and used a fake identity. The FIR alleged that he tried to extract personal information from Murthy. She has filed legal action against the caller over the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data.

The cybercrime cell is probing the matter.



Cybercrime on the rise



Cybercrime has been on the rise all over the country. A police official quoted in a PTI report said that more than 11,000 mobile numbers used by cyber criminals to cheat people have been blocked in Mumbai in the last 19 months. Since the introduction of the `1930' helpline in May 2022, Mumbai Police has saved over ₹300 crore of victims of cyber crimes.

Since May 2022, the cyber wing of the city police has received more than 13.19 lakh calls. Based on these complaints, 1.31 lakh cases, including those of share trading-investment fraud, digital arrest, online task fraud, online shopping fraud, loan fraud, and job fraud, were registered.

In most of these cases, fraudsters used SIM cards obtained using fake documents or purchased from a valid user. The police blocked 11,063 such mobile numbers, the official said.