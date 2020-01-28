e-paper
Home / India News / MP woman confronts state minister, reminds him of poll promises; he responds

The minister was addressing a gathering at an event in the village when the woman confronted him on the stage.

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 19:56 IST
Asian News International
Betul (Madhya Pradesh)
The minister heard out the woman and said that it takes time to implement schemes. (ANI Photo)
A woman in Madhya Pradesh confronted state minister Sukhdev Panse and reminded him of all the promises that the Congress party had made in its election manifesto. She accused the state government of not fulfilling them.

The incident happened at an event in Jaulkhera village on Monday. The woman, Asha, is from Multai town of Betul district.

“It was written in the Congress party’s manifesto that farm loans would be waived in 10 days of the party forming government in the state, and that alcohol will be banned in the villages wherever 80 per cent of the women give their signatures in support of the demand. No matter which party forms the government, false promises are made to the people,” said Asha.

Panse heard out the woman and said that it takes time to implement schemes, assuring the woman that the state government is taking all steps to ensure that loans are waived off.

“It takes time to implement a scheme after its announcement. There is a procedure which is followed. And I will try that your demands are fulfilled,” the minister said.

He asked the district officials to give the woman the list of the people whose loans have been waived.

“Please provide her with the list of the people whose loans have been waived so she gets to know what all has been done. It is easier to speak,” said the minister.

The woman further said that she wants ‘nasha-mukt’ (alcohol-free) Madhya Pradesh.

“I want liquor shops in my village to be closed. Even students of 8th and 9th standard consume alcohol. I submitted applications to the Collector, ADM and the Tehsildar, but no one heard me. I would now like to submit this application to you. I want Madhya Pradesh to be alcohol-free,” she said.

