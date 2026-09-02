MP woman who killed four children, attempted suicide, gets life term for murder

Sugnabai, a resident of Pipalkheda village, had a violent quarrel with her husband, Rodsingh Banjara, on July 13, 2024. “The husband harassed her physically in inebriated state and upset with harassment she pushed her four children including two-year-old Kartik, four-year-old Muskan, seven-year-old Anushka and nine-year-old Banty into a well located on their farm and later she jumped in after them on July 14, 2024. Villagers saw this and rescued Sugnabai, but all four children lost their lives,” the order reads.
Garoth police registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Judge Panchal ruled that Sugnabai would serve separate life terms for the death of each child.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Hemlata Kuril recorded the woman’s statement. SP Kuril said that the couple had been married for 17 years. “Her husband Rodsingh was harassing her and beating her children. On the night of July 13, 2024, he allegedly beat the family and threw them out of the house in the rain. Seeking shelter, Sugnabai took her children to an Anganwadi center for the night. The next morning, she went to the fields with them and jumped into the well as she didn’t want to left her children alone,” said the ASP.
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The police had also booked her husband under Sections 85 (cruelty) and 55 (abetment of suicide) of the BNS.
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.
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Home/India News/MP woman who killed four children, attempted suicide, gets life term for murder
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