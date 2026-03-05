MP student dies by suicide; body handed to family after father returns from Dubai

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday handed over the body of a Class X student, who allegedly died by suicide, to her family after her father, who had been stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict, returned to India, police said. 15-year-old girl allegedly dies by suicide after exam stress

The 15-year-old student was found hanging on Tuesday.

“The 15-year-old student was stressed after she couldn’t do well in the Maths exam of Class 10. On March 3, she returned from the coaching institute and went to her room. After two hours, when her mother checked, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room,” Thatipur police station in-charge Vipendra Singh Chauhan said.

“The family members informed her father in Dubai and waited for three days to receive the body,” he added.

The father has been working in a private company in Dubai for the past several years. “Upon receiving the news of his daughter’s death on March 3, he tried to return immediately but could board a flight only on Wednesday and arrived at Mumbai airport. Later, he took a flight from Mumbai to Gwalior,” he said.

The police have recorded the parents’ statements and registered a case on Thursday. The student’s mobile phone was seized for further investigation. No suicide note was found with the student, the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290