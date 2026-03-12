Madhya Pradesh woman kills 4 minor daughters, dies by suicide in Sagar district

A 28-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district died by suicide after allegedly killing her four minor daughters by throwing them into a well, police said. A woman in MP’s Sagar district allegedly killed her four minor daughters by throwing them into a well before dying by suicide, police said. (Representative photo)

“The woman lived with her father-in-law and younger sister. On Wednesday night, after dinner, the family went to sleep. The next morning, her father-in-law noticed that she and the children were missing. Initially, the family assumed they had gone nearby, but when they did not return by afternoon, he alerted the villagers,” police station in-charge Lokesh Patel said.

“The woman was later found hanging near agricultural land, and villagers discovered the bodies of the children in the well, located 500 metres away from the tree. The villagers informed the police,” Patel said.

The bodies were recovered. Authorities are waiting for the husband, who works as a bus helper in Jabalpur, to arrive.

Villagers informed the police that the couple had been married for about 10 years and wanted a son. However, the woman gave birth to four daughters, and after the birth of the youngest, her husband stopped coming home.

“The postmortem will be conducted after the husband arrives, and the woman’s mobile phone has been seized to help determine the reasons behind her actions, as no suicide note was recovered from the spot,” a police officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290