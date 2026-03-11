Class 7 student dies by suicide, family alleges mental harassment by school

A Class VII student allegedly died by suicide after facing severe harassment at his school in the Narsinghpur area of Cuttack district on Wednesday. A complaint was file by the family members of the boy. (Representative file photo)

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the student and his classmates had allegedly broken a CCTV camera installed in their classroom and thrown it into a nearby pond on Sunday. Following the incident, the school authorities called the student and his mother to the school where the boy was reprimanded.

The family has alleged that the student could not bear the humiliation and harassment at the school. After returning home, he was found dead at his place.

However, Tilottama Behera, headmistress of the school, claimed that the child’s mother used to scold her child in front of everyone at school.

The boy’s family has lodged a complaint at Narsinghpur police station, accusing members of the school committee of subjecting him to mental agony.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290