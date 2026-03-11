Class 7 student dies by suicide, family alleges mental harassment by school
The boy’s family has lodged a complaint at Narsinghpur police station, accusing members of the school committee of subjecting him to mental agony
Mar 11, 2026
By Debabrata Mohanty
A Class VII student allegedly died by suicide after facing severe harassment at his school in the Narsinghpur area of Cuttack district on Wednesday.
According to the complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the student and his classmates had allegedly broken a CCTV camera installed in their classroom and thrown it into a nearby pond on Sunday. Following the incident, the school authorities called the student and his mother to the school where the boy was reprimanded.
The family has alleged that the student could not bear the humiliation and harassment at the school. After returning home, he was found dead at his place.