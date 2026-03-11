Dental student dies by suicide, boyfriend arrested for abetment

MUMBAI: The Antop Hill police arrested Fuzail Mohammad Khan, a 31-year-old Worli-based insurance broker, on Tuesday on charges of abetment to suicide following the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend on Monday morning. (Shutterstock)

The deceased, a dental student, left behind a six-page suicide note. In it, she alleged that her relationship with Khan was troubled. She lived with her parents in Antop Hill.

An investigating officer from the Antop Hill police station said, “The family last saw her around 7 pm on Sunday, when she went to sleep in her room, firmly locking the door. When she did not emerge or respond to her parents’ calls the next day, they broke it open around 10 am and found her dead.” She was rushed to Sion hospital where she was declared dead.

In the suicide note retrieved from her room, she shared that her boyfriend had trust issues with her. After reviewing her phone, police said, it appeared that she had searched the web for ways to die by suicide and details on asphyxia (a life-threatening condition caused by oxygen deprivation).

“In the note, she also wrote about how her time with Khan gave her fleeting joys but mostly drove her to loneliness. That is when she said that it would be better if she died in an accident,” said a police officer.

Police said they have registered a case against Khan under section 108 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to abetment of suicide. Khan was produced before a city court, which sent him to police custody for one day.