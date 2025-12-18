New Delhi: Members of Parliament from across parties were honoured at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday, while parallel discussions at the Lokmat National Conclave focused on elections, constitutional institutions and governance challenges. MPs from across parties chosen for top parliamentarian awards

This was the sixth edition of the awards, instituted by the Lokmat Media Group in 2017 to recognise parliamentary participation and performance.

One member each from the either house of Parliament were chosen for the award in each category.

Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen (TMC) was conferred the Best Woman Parliamentarian of the Year award for raising issues related to labour, women and social justice. She shared the award with Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) from the Lok Sabha, with the citation noting her participation in debates related to women, social justice and development.

Iqra Chaudhary (SP) was named Best Debutant Woman Parliamentarian of the Year for participation in discussions on education, youth-related matters and nominated MP Sudha Murty was chosen for the honour from the Rajya Sabha. Murthy was recognised for raising issues related to education, culture and social welfare.

BJP’s Jagdambika Pal (Lok Sabha) was awarded Best Parliamentarian of the Year, an award he shared with Sanjay Singh of the AAP from the Upper House. The two leaders were recognised for interventions on constitutional matters, public policy, social justice and citizens’ rights.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award with for his sustained interventions on constitutional values and democratic norms. DMK’s Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu shared the honour with Singh over the former’s parliamentary work related to infrastructure, development and public welfare.

Former Union minister Praful Patel who chaired the jury. Union ministers CR Patil, Murlidhar Mohol, Vijay Darda, chairman of the editorial board of the Lokmat Media Group, and Rajendra Darda, editor-in-chief of Lokmat were present on the occasion. Former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai attended as a special guest.

Alongside the awards, the Lokmat National Conclave 2025 featured two discussion sessions. The first session, titled “Freebies Before Polls: A Boon or a Bane,” included Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha and NCP MP Sunil Tatkare. Addressing questions on electoral practices, Jha raised concerns about the increasing role of financial incentives in elections. “Elections no longer feel the way they once did,” he said, adding that the character of electoral contests was changing.

Referring to state-level elections, Jha said schemes involving direct financial transfers could influence voter behaviour. “Elections are not what they used to be. The very character of elections appears to be changing,” he said, calling for reflection on the impact of such practices on democratic competition.

The second session, titled “Challenges Before Constitutional Bodies,” featured former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, former chief election commissioner S.Y. Quraishi and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Speaking on the role of the judiciary, Justice Gavai said courts must function independently while remaining guided by constitutional principles. He said the judiciary should not be influenced by public opinion or political pressure while discharging its responsibilities.

Singhvi, responding to a question on democratic stability, said multiple institutions together sustain democracy. He noted that Parliament, the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies form its foundation. Justice Gavai reiterated that institutional independence must be preserved alongside cooperation among organs of the state.

Addressing the gathering earlier, Vijay Darda said Parliament was a forum for representing public aspirations and accountability. “The objective of the parliamentary awards is to encourage meaningful debate and legislative work,” he said, adding that the selection process focused on performance rather than political affiliation. He also said the awards aimed to promote transparency and responsibility in public life.

The jury for the 2025 awards was chaired by Praful Patel and included Lok Sabha MPs Saugata Roy, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Nishikant Dubey and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi; Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Manu Singhvi; senior journalist Barkha Dutt; Vijay Darda; and Lokmat National Editor Harish Gupta.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards have been held annually since 2017 to recognise parliamentary engagement, participation in debates and legislative work across party lines.