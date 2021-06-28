MP’s Mahakaleshwar temple to reopen today. Here are the guidelines

Madhya Pradesh’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain will reopen for devotees on Monday after 80 days, a member of its management committee has said. The temple had to be closed during the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out last year, he said, reported news agency PTI. The temple was shut again for people on April 9 this year following a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in the state.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 39 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the tally to 7,89,696 and the toll to 8,917 respectively, the state health department said. Of the total 52 districts in MP, 37 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it added.

Here are the latest guidelines to enter the temple:

1. The temple will reopen at 6am. However, the entry to the temple's sanctum sanctorum and Nandi Hall would not be allowed, the temple's assistant administrator RK Tiwari told PTI over the phone on Sunday. The entry of devotees in the Bhasmarti and Shayan Aarti will be restricted till further orders.

2. Devotees have to take online permission for the deity's 'darshan' at the temple or by availing special darshan arrangement by paying a fee of ₹250.

3. Those who have received at least one shot of vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) would have to show the certificate to enter the temple, or else, carry an RT-PCR negative test report issued 48 hours before entering the religious premises.

4. 3,500 devotees would be permitted to enter the temple between 6am and 8pm daily.

5. Devotees will have to adhere to all safety measures like physical distancing and wearing masks.

6. There will be seven time slots of two hours each and 500 people will be allowed to enter the temple in each slot.