MP’s nephew dies by suicide after accidentally shooting wife in Ahmedabad: Police

Ahmedabad: A Member of Parliament’s nephew died by suicide late on Wednesday night after accidentally shooting his wife dead with his licensed revolver at their Ahmedabad residence in Gujarat, police said. ACP Brahmbhatt said the husband shot himself in the presence of his mother and medical staff. (Representative photo)

The couple had been married for about two months and were living with the husband’s mother.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayesh Brahmbhatt said the preliminary inquiry and the statement of the mother indicate that the firing was accidental. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

ACP Brahmbhatt said the husband shot himself in the presence of his mother and medical staff.

“On Wednesday night, the couple returned home after attending a social function. According to the building’s security guard, they appeared normal and went straight to their flat. At around 11.45 pm, while the couple was in their bedroom, a bullet was discharged from the man’s revolver and struck his wife near the neck. He immediately informed his mother, who was in another room, and called the 108 emergency ambulance service,” an officer said.

A person close to the family said the husband was checking his licensed revolver when it accidentally fired. After ambulance staff declared the wife dead, he was unable to cope with the shock and shot himself with the same firearm.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290