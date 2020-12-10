e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers

MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took over as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time in March, advised farmers to keep up the dialogue for a resolution.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
         

Reaching out to protesting farmers stationed at the Singhu border near Delhi, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underlined that the minimum support price for crops will not be diluted and urged farmers to be flexible in their approach and keep up the dialogue with the government.

“MSP will not end, will not end, will not end,” said the chief minister while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took over as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for the fourth time in March, advised farmers to keep up the dialogue for a resolution.

“The government is ready for dialogue, they [farmers] should not give up on dialogue, lachila rukh apnana chahiye (approach should be flexible),” said the CM.

The farmers having rejected Centre’s amended proposal have now vowed to intensify their protests by blocking the capital’s highway to Agra and Jaipur by December 12 and hold a nationwide dharna two days later. They seek repeal of the new farm laws, which they say are aimed at benefitting corporates by weakening the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime for procurement of farm produce.

“Jidd will not solve it, charcha will (Stubbornness will not help, dialogue will),” reiterated CM Chouhan.

Earlier today, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged farmer union leaders to consider proposals sent to them to break the deadlock over protests and said the government is ready for further discussions with them any time.

When asked whether the government would consider a new bill on the MSP system, the minister said the new laws do not impact the MSP system and that will continue.

tags
top news
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
‘Deplorable’: Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal condemn attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
‘Deplorable’: Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal condemn attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
‘One-man army’: MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020
‘One-man army’: MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In