India News / Muffins with chapatti: Along with rashan, these thoughtful treats are delighting the tiny tots

Muffins with chapatti: Along with rashan, these thoughtful treats are delighting the tiny tots

While many people have been providing the needy with ration, some are painstakingly arranging sweet bites for children, something they have been craving for all these weeks

india Updated: May 01, 2020 19:53 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gurpreet Wassi, a Delhi-based entrepreneur distributed chocolate muffin to kids.
Gurpreet Wassi, a Delhi-based entrepreneur distributed chocolate muffin to kids.
         

The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread chaos. With panic, desperation and gloom all around, there is certainly no time for niceties, one would think. With so many going hungry, corona warriors are focusing on providing basic ration to as many as possible. Gurpreet Wassi, a Delhi-based entrepreneur who has been carrying out relief mission across the city one day that she needed to do something additional, at least for the kids. As hungry children hurriedly gathered to take their share of food, she thought that mere roti or khichdi won’t do, something sweet can bring a smile on their faces. “I wrote a post on my Facebook if anyone could help me with muffins, as it is very tough to arrange for such items these days. Luckily, two companies came ahead to support me. They prepare fruit buns that can be eaten alone. Along with that, a bakery also agreed to make muffins for the children.”

Wassi says there’s always joy in the eyes of the children as they receive these treats. “I have also seen children eat muffins with chapattis happily… these are bizarre times, and it’s nice to see them relish it with so much love,” says Wassi.

Hindustantimes

Vineet, an 11th standard student in the rural area of Tauru, Mewat is also distributing cakes to the kids living in JJ colonies, along with rashan. “Kids love anything sweet and because of the lockdown, they haven’t eaten chocolates or candies for weeks. So I thought of giving them cakes along with dry ration that we put together for their families. The sparkle in their eyes was priceless1,” he says.

Hindustantimes
Satish Yadav, SDM, Tauru, says, “It’s heartening that many are approaching us, NGOs as well as individuals to distribute ration to the underprivileged people. We support them to ensure that distribution happens smoothly. We have formed a committee at the micro level to ensure that everyone gets meals, but this special touch of adding chocolates and candies in the kits was really touching,” he says.
