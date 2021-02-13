Mughal Gardens to open for public from today
New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public from Saturday with a display of various fauna and flora, including specially cultivated flowers that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month.
The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors at the presidential residence from today.
Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This year, due to Covid-19 pandemic entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.
Various Covid-19 protocols along with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to curb the spread of the disease.
President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari said arrangements of drinking water, toilets and first aid are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.
She also said that entry and exit for all online visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This year, due to the pandemic, the online booking facility has been divided into seven hourly slots with 100 persons in each slot.
"Not more than five people will be allowed to stand at one place inside the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan to prevent the spread of the virus," said Tiwari.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021 draws from PM Modi's experience as CM: Nirmala Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to rehabilitate 110 slums, use robots to eliminate manual scavenging
- For eradicating manual scavenging the Patna Municipal Corporation has procured a spider-shaped robot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Better 'immune training' in poorer countries led to fewer Covid-19 deaths: CSIR
- The study looked at the co-relation between Covid-19 deaths and various factors such as urbanisation, sanitation, and population level prevalence of autoimmune diseases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tajikistan earthquake: Tremors shake cities in north India, Pakistan
- The location was a sparsely populated area 420 km east of Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha LIVE: FM says Covid-19 didn't deter government from taking up reforms
- Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods regarding the Union Budget and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre were pro-poor.
Mughal Gardens to open for public from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre allows expansion of Odisha's Kulda coal mine despite air pollution fears
- The mine has been facing opposition from locals because over the past decade, Mahanadi Coal Limited has allegedly been transporting coal through village roads, leading to the contamination of their paddy crop with coal dust, pollution of water bodies and has had an impact on residents’ health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 13 mild earthquakes hits Delhi-NCR in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From 1.48 lakh active cases to 1.35 lakh, India witnessed sharp decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR experienced 13 mild earthquakes in 2020: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India records 12,143 Covid cases in last 24 hours, death toll at 155,550
Vaccination day 29: Healthcare workers to get 2nd shot beginning from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Depressed over power bill’, farmer in Bihar’s Rohtas district ends life
- The farmer who had taken a power connection in 2010, had outstanding dues of ₹23,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Recced his office’: Jaish terrorist reveals Pak’s plan to target NSA Ajit Doval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox