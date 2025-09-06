'Mujhse nahi ho paya': MBBS student dies by suicide at Chhattisgarh hostel over exam pressure

A 24-year-old first-year MBBS student at the Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Korba was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday morning, police said, confirming that it was a suicide. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.(iStock Photo)

The student, identified as Himanshu Kashyap, purportedly left a suicide note, which was found at the spot of his death. It read, "Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn't do it, I am sorry, papa)", the officials said.

Himanshu's death was discovered when his classmates, concerned by his absence in a scheduled exam, went to check on him, only to find his room locked from the inside. When repeated knocks went unanswered, they forced the door open and found Himashu hanging in his hostel room.

The official said an accidental death report has been registered, and a probe is underway.

Dean of the college Dr KK Sahare said, Kashyap had failed in his 2024 first-year examinations and was reappearing this year.

“It appears he took the extreme step due to the pressure of not performing well in the exams,” he said.

In another separate incident reported from Bihar, a doctor, who is said to be in distress for failing to clear the postgraduate medical exams, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The doctor shot himself with his father's licensed gun at his home. The exact cause of the incident can only be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report comes, the ASP said, adding that all formalities are being followed.

Class 6 student attempts to kill self

In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly jumped from the first floor of her school in Madhya Pradesh, leaving her with minor arm and leg fractures, a police official said.

"The Class VI student hails from a poor family and was reportedly in depression. She was repeating the class, and today she was supposed to write her paper, for which she apparently had not prepared well," he said. "She jumped off, and the guard at the campus tried to break her fall but failed in getting hold of her, as per CCTV footage. She was rushed to the hospital by teachers. The child was discharged from the hospital after her leg and arm were plastered," the official said.

DISCLAIMER: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290