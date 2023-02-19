Mukesh Ambani, son Akash visit Somnath Temple on Shivratri; donate 1.51 cr

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and his son, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, visited Somnath Temple on Saturday.

They were welcomed by PK Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani prayed before the deity, offering 'Abhishek'. The priest of the temple offered sandal paste and a stole as a mark of respect. The Ambanis are rooted in traditions and celebrate all Hindu festivals with fervour.

Mukesh Ambani donated ₹1.51 crore to the Somnath Temple trust.