Mukesh Chandrakar death: Chhattisgarh CM claims accused is a ‘Cong functionary’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday accused the person arrested in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar of being a “functionary of Congress,” criticising the party for allegedly selling “hatred” in their “mohabbat ki dukaan” and citing past incidents involving Congress members. Mukesh Chandrakar's body was discovered in a septic tank that had been freshly sealed with concrete.(@MukeshChandrak9/X)

“A journalist's body was found in Bijapur. The government is taking action, SIT was formed, three accused were arrested. The contractor's bank account was sealed. His illegal occupation was removed. We are seeing that in the 'mohabbat ka dukaan' of Congress, hatred is being sold. You can see the past incidents, in all the incidents, Congress people were involved. The contractor is a functionary of Congress,” said Deo Sai to PTI.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also claimed that the Congress had boycotted Mukesh Chandrakar for questioning MLA Vikram Mandavi.

"Congress boycotted Mukesh Chandrakar saying that he asks questions to MLA Vikram Mandavi. Should no one ask any questions to you? They have a habit of putting a ban on journalism since the time they were in power and they are doing it even now... Anything can happen to the person who dares to ask any questions to them," Vijay Sharma said.

The deputy CM also pointed out that the main accused, contractor Suresh Chandrakar, was a Congress leader, though the Congress refuted this claim, stating that Suresh had joined the BJP.

Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist who ran a YouTube channel ‘Bastar Junction,’ went missing on January 1. His body was later discovered in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar in Bijapur. Mukesh had been instrumental in securing the release of CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas from Maoist captivity in 2021.

Three people, including Suresh Chandrakar’s relatives, were arrested in connection with the murder, and a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, Sushil Anand Shukla, state Congress communication wing chief, claimed Suresh Chandrakar had joined the BJP last year and questioned the lack of attention on his alleged corruption. He also demanded the resignation of deputy CM Vijay Sharma, compensation for Mukesh's family, and the release of CCTV footage from the CM House. Journalists also protested at Raipur Press Club in response to the murder.

More details on the investigation

During a press conference, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P shared details of the investigation into the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar. He stated that the accused, Ritesh Chandrakar, was arrested at Raipur airport, while Dinesh Chandrakar and Ramteke were detained in Bijapur.

“Our investigation revealed that Ritesh Chandrakar was related to Mukesh and that the two frequently interacted. On January 1 at 8 pm, they spoke on the phone before both went to Suresh Chandrakar's compound in Chattanpara for dinner. An argument ensued when Ritesh accused Mukesh of interfering with their construction work,” said the IG. “Ritesh and Ramteke then attacked Mukesh with an iron rod, placed his body in a septic tank, and sealed it. Ritesh contacted his older brother Dinesh, along with Suresh and other family members. They met at Bodli village and conspired to destroy evidence.”

The officials further explained that the suspects took multiple steps to dispose of the weapon and Mukesh’s mobile phone. “Ritesh instructed Dinesh to place a new slab over the septic tank and then left for Raipur in Suresh Chandrakar’s vehicle. From Raipur, Ritesh travelled to New Delhi on January 2,” the IG added.

After Mukesh was reported missing around 8.30 pm on January 1, his brother Yukesh filed a complaint the following day. The police then spoke to Mukesh’s family and media colleagues to gather information, leading to the retrieval of mobile phone tower data from the suspects.

“Based on the last known location of the deceased, we initially searched Suresh Chandrakar's compound on January 2 but found nothing. However, after further inspection on January 3, we discovered Mukesh’s body in the newly floored septic tank near the badminton court,” said Sundarraj P.

The body showed injuries to the forehead, back, stomach, and chest, consistent with a blunt-force attack. A murder case, along with charges for evidence destruction and other offences, has been filed. Four teams are working to apprehend Suresh Chandrakar, who remains at large.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)